Real Madrid vs Alaves prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024

One of the matches of the 36th round of the Spanish Championship will be played on Tuesday in Madrid, where at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium the local Real will host Alaves. Here's the prediction for this match from the Dailysports team.

Real Madrid

The "Creams" clinched the Spanish championship prematurely in the penultimate round thanks to Barcelona's loss to Girona. Currently, Real leads its closest rival by 15 points, yet it's unlikely that Carlo Ancelotti's team will be complacent in the remaining matches.

Last weekend, for instance, the "Creams" easily dealt with Granada away, scoring four unanswered goals. As for their home record, under Carlo Ancelotti's guidance, Real Madrid has not lost once in 17 matches in the Spanish capital, registering 15 victories.

Alaves

The "Glorious" are also wrapping up their season; however, unlike Real Madrid, Alaves cannot boast of anything significant. Luis Garcia Plaza's team occupies the 11th position in the league table after 35 rounds and has no chance of catching up with the top 7 teams.

Last weekend, Alaves hosted Girona and managed to snatch a draw from the newly promoted Champions League participant, ending the game 2-2. The equalizing goal was scored by the "bean crushers" in the 9th minute of stoppage time. Alaves has only secured three victories in 17 away matches, losing nine times.

Interesting facts about the match and Head-to-head history

In the first round, Real defeated the "Glorious" away with a score of 1-0, scoring the only goal in the 90+2 minute.

Real's winning streak against this opponent stands at 4 matches.

In 4 out of the last five encounters, the bet on "Total over 2.5" was successful.

Real Madrid vs Alaves Prediction

Bookmakers have no doubt about Real's ultimate victory, which is estimated with odds at 1.35. We believe that Real will secure a convincing win in this match, hence our bet is "Total over 2.5" with odds at 1.65.