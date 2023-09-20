RU RU NG NG
Bayern take on Manchester United in the first round of the Champions League

Today, 16:55
Photo: https://twitter.com/FCBayern

Bayern Munich hosted Manchester United in the first round of the Champions League at the Allianz Arena. The teams play in Group A.

The beginning of the first half was quite even, but in the 28th minute Leroy Sane opened the scoring. He was helped by a serious mistake by MU goalkeeper Andre Onan, who failed to make a simple shot. Manchester United did not have time to come to their senses, and Bayern already scored for the second time, with the efforts of Gnabry.

The second half started with a goal from the guests. Rasmus Geilund closed the gap in the score. However, four minutes later, Munich regained their two-goal advantage. Hari Kane confidently converted the penalty. Manchester United got back into the game in the 88th minute. Casemiro brought intrigue back into the match. However, it was short-lived, Mathis Tel scored Munich's fourth goal in stoppage time. Manchester scored the third, Casemiro scored a double, but it was not enough.

However, Bayern Munich did not allow Manchester United to create another goal and won 4:3.

Champions League. First round. Group A

"Bayern Munich" - "Manchester United" - 4:3
Goals: 1:0 - 28 Sane, 2:0 - 32 Gnabry, 2:1 - 49 Geilund, 3:1 - 53 Kane, 3:2 - 88 Casemiro, 4:2 - 90+2 Tel, 4:3 - 90+5 Casemiro

