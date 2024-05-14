Horrifying. PSG defender showed the effects of his Achilles injury
Football news Today, 02:15
psg.fr
PSG's central defender Presnel Kimpembe decided to reveal the hardships professional athletes sometimes endure.
On his social media pages, the French footballer posted photos of the aftermath of his Achilles tendon surgeries, the rupture of which has kept him from playing football for over a year.
The photos show the tendon essentially attached to his heel with clips and stitches.
The 28-year-old Kimpembe has spent his entire career at PSG, playing 236 matches for the club. However, he last played football on February 26 of last year in a Ligue 1 match against Marseille.
In a gesture of support, the club recently extended Kimpembe's contract until the summer of 2026.
