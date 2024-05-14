Tyson Fury declared that the bout with Usyk is "insignificant" to him

The WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs), shared his expectations for the upcoming bout for the undisputed heavyweight title against Oleksandr Usyk.

The Gypsy King stated that the fight with Usyk would not be more significant to him than previous encounters.

"I don't think it gives me any extra motivation because this fight will be just as important as the bout against Chisora. And the fight with Chisora was just as important as with Tom Schwarz. Every fight is very important to me. In any case, each fight is as important as the next. The thing is, I'm thrilled about the fight, not about the rewards or belts. It's just me and Usyk going head-to-head to determine who will be the best in the world. That excites me," said Fury to DAZN.

The bout for the undisputed heavyweight championship is scheduled for May 18 and will take place in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh. Together, the Ukrainian and the Briton hold all the major belts - WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO, and WBC.

However, the winner will later be stripped of the IBF belt on the eve of the fight due to two mandatory contenders, Filip Hrgovic and Daniel Dubois.