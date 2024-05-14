Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

Prediction on game Win Denver Nuggets Odds: 1.56 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On May 15, Denver Nuggets - Minnesota Timberwolves will play their fifth game in the NBA playoffs. Prediction for the matchup of these rivals is made by Dailysports experts.

Denver Nuggets

Before this series, Denver had no problems, second in the regular season in the West, confidently defeated the Lakers in back-to-back games - 4:1. The start against Minnesota was a real shock, the Nuggets lost two games on their home court. To get back in the game they had to win away, Jokic and company reminded that they are champions by winning two away games.

Now it's back to square one, Denver has home court advantage again. Injuries will keep two basketball players off the floor. Now the team has a psychological boost, it's time to win on their home court.

Minnesota Timberwolves

One of the main discoveries of the season looks solid in the playoffs. Minnesota left no chance for the star-studded Phoenix, winning the series 4-0. The team got off to an optimistic start against Denver when they won twice on the road, but failed to build on that success with two home defeats.

It's no shame to lose to the reigning champion, although the Timberwolves clearly have other plans. Much will depend on Edwards, who averages more points in playoff games than in the regular season, namely 32 points on average. Before this important battle, the club has one personnel loss.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

According to the results of four meetings, the score so far is 2:2, so far in the series only the guests win.

Denver played great at home in the regular season, and in the playoffs the club has 3 wins in five confrontations.

Minnesota in the current playoffs has played four matches and in all cases celebrated victory.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction

In this confrontation, the hosts are listed as favorites, which we agree with, because Denver has made a small kambak, so it should be on the spur. Minnesota should have a sense of missed opportunities, need to rebuild psychologically. We'll bet on a clean win for Denver.