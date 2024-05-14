Daniil Medvedev suffers a defeat and sensationally exits the ATP 1000 tournament in Rome

The fourth-ranked player in the world, Daniil Medvedev, faced Tommy Paul (world number 16) in the round of 16 at the Rome Masters.

In the first set, the American tennis player dominated Medvedev, securing a 6-1 victory in just 29 minutes and taking a 1-0 lead in the match. In the second set, Medvedev fought back against his opponent, Paul. However, the 16th-ranked player rallied from a 0-2 deficit during the set, seized the advantage, and clinched victory with a score of 6-4.

The fourth-ranked player in the world, Daniil Medvedev, suffered a sensational defeat with a score of 0-2. Tommy Paul advances to the quarterfinals of the ATP 1000 in Rome, where he will face Polish tennis player Hubert Hurkacz.

He came to slay on clay 😎



Tommy Paul cruises into the quarters with a 6-1 6-4 victory against Medvedev

ATP 1000 tournament in Rome. Round of 16

Paul - Medvedev - 2:0 (6:1, 6:4)