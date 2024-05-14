Mike Tyson offered his prediction for the bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk

Former undisputed world boxing champion Mike Tyson has predicted the winner of the bout for the title of undisputed heavyweight world champion between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

According to Iron Mike, speaking to FightHype, he is eagerly anticipating this fight. In his opinion, Fury may prove to be too strong for Usyk. This is because Fury has the advantage in height and weight.

"I'm leaning towards Tyson Fury because I think he'll just overpower him (Usyk). He'll catch up to him and win. I have to go with Fury. I think he's the best fighter in the world, especially in the heavyweight division. Great fighters lose, great fighters look bad, but that doesn't stop them from being great fighters," stated Mike Tyson.

By the way, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) shared his expectations for the upcoming bout for the title of undisputed champion in the heavyweight division against Oleksandr Usyk. The Gypsy King stated that the fight with Usyk will not be more important to him than his previous fights.

The holder of the WBA, WBO, and IBF titles in the heavyweight division, Oleksandr Usyk, shared insights into his childhood. According to the future champion, he grew up in the streets, surrounded by a rough environment.

Usyk and Tyson Fury will compete for the undisputed heavyweight title on May 18 in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh. All belts and the title of undisputed world champion in the heavyweight division will be at stake.