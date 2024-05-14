RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Boxing News Mike Tyson offered his prediction for the bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk

Mike Tyson offered his prediction for the bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk

Boxing News Today, 12:15
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Mike Tyson offered his prediction for the bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk Photo: https://twitter.com/MikeTyson

Former undisputed world boxing champion Mike Tyson has predicted the winner of the bout for the title of undisputed heavyweight world champion between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

According to Iron Mike, speaking to FightHype, he is eagerly anticipating this fight. In his opinion, Fury may prove to be too strong for Usyk. This is because Fury has the advantage in height and weight.

"I'm leaning towards Tyson Fury because I think he'll just overpower him (Usyk). He'll catch up to him and win. I have to go with Fury. I think he's the best fighter in the world, especially in the heavyweight division. Great fighters lose, great fighters look bad, but that doesn't stop them from being great fighters," stated Mike Tyson.

By the way, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) shared his expectations for the upcoming bout for the title of undisputed champion in the heavyweight division against Oleksandr Usyk. The Gypsy King stated that the fight with Usyk will not be more important to him than his previous fights.

The holder of the WBA, WBO, and IBF titles in the heavyweight division, Oleksandr Usyk, shared insights into his childhood. According to the future champion, he grew up in the streets, surrounded by a rough environment.

Usyk and Tyson Fury will compete for the undisputed heavyweight title on May 18 in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh. All belts and the title of undisputed world champion in the heavyweight division will be at stake.

Popular news
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Today, 13:11 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
Al-Nasr will point three stars at the door in the summer. Is Ronaldo among them? Football news Today, 08:28 Al Nassr will point three stars at the door in the summer. Is Ronaldo among them?
Horrifying. PSG defender showed the effects of his Achilles injury Football news Today, 02:15 Horrifying. PSG defender showed the effects of his Achilles injury
"AGUEROOOOOOOO". 12 years ago, the most epic end to an Premier League season happened Football news Yesterday, 12:41 "AGUEROOOOOOOO". 12 years ago, the most epic end to a Premier League season happened
(VIDEO) Tyson Fury's father splits forehead after altercation with Usyk's team rep Boxing News Yesterday, 10:54 (VIDEO) Tyson Fury's father splits forehead after altercation with Usyk's team rep
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Predictions and Betting odds Boxing News Yesterday, 09:12 Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Predictions and Betting odds
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:07 Saudi Arabian Professional League clubs interested in Manchester United midfielder Football news Today, 12:52 The head coach of PSG has announced several transfers for the summer in one go Boxing News Today, 12:15 Mike Tyson offered his prediction for the bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk Football news Today, 12:11 The legendary defender of Real Madrid has received offers from clubs in MLS and Saudi Arabia Tennis news Today, 11:37 Masters of Rome. Zverev easily reaches the quarterfinals Boxing News Today, 11:29 Tyson Fury declared that the bout with Usyk is "insignificant" to him Football news Today, 11:15 The MLS club has announced the signing of a legend of the French national team Hockey news Today, 11:02 The NHL has disqualified a Russian hockey player for the use of banned substances NFL News Today, 10:47 The most expensive in the history of the franchise. NFL club extends contract with its star Football news Today, 10:41 WhoScored named the team of the 37th round of the English Premier League
Sport Predictions
Football Today Rangers vs Dundee FC prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football Today Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football Today Real Madrid vs Alaves prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football Today Girona vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Basketball Today New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Tennis 15 may 2024 Jelena Ostapenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football 15 may 2024 El Dakhleya vs El Gouna prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Hockey 15 may 2024 Czech Republic vs Denmark prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024