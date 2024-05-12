RU RU
Main Predictions Rangers vs Dundee FC prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024

Rangers vs Dundee FC prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024

Rangers Rangers
Premiership Scotland 14 may 2024, 14:30 Rangers - Dundee FC
-
- : -
Scotland, Glasgow, Ibrox Stadium
Dundee FC Dundee FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the fixtures of the 37th round of the Scottish Premier League will take place on Tuesday in Glasgow, where local Rangers will host Dundee FC at Ibrox Stadium. Will the hosts encounter any difficulties? Here's the match forecast from Dailysports experts.

Rangers

The Gers are in a battle for the gold with Celtic, yet in recent rounds, their positions have significantly deteriorated. Not long ago, the Teddy Bears were leading the Premier League, but a series of three winless matches led to Celtic overtaking them for the top spot.

The situation worsened further after last weekend's face-off when Rangers lost to Celtic away with a score of 1-2. All the pivotal moments of this match were condensed into five minutes at the end of the first half, as the Celts scored twice in the 35th and 38th minutes, to which the Gers responded with a precise shot in the 40th minute. As a result, Celtic now leads Rangers by six points.

Dundee FC

The Dark Blues managed to secure a spot in the championship group of the Scottish Premier League, yet their chances of grasping European positions are minimal. Currently, Tony Docherty's team occupies the sixth place in the league table, having accumulated 41 points. Dundee FC is already five points behind the fifth position.

In the last round, Tony Docherty's protégés played an away match against Hearts, in which they suffered a heavy defeat with a score of 0-3. This loss marked the third consecutive defeat for the Dark Blues, as the team has been unable to win in six matches in a row, managing to secure points only twice. Regarding their away statistics, in the last five away games, Dundee has only recorded one victory with three losses.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the current season, Rangers have secured two victories over the Dark Blues, however, in the last match, Dundee managed to secure a draw.
  • Only in one match out of the last five has the "Both Teams to Score" bet been successful.
  • Rangers have a winning streak of 17 matches in home fixtures against this opponent.

Rangers vs Dundee FC Prediction

Bookmakers have no doubts that the Gers will secure victory in this match. The odds for the home win are very modest at 1.14. We believe that it's worth considering "Rangers to Win and Total under 4.5" with odds of 1.68.

