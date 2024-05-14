The head coach of PSG has announced several transfers for the summer in one go

PSG's head coach, Luis Enrique, has announced the signing of several new players for the Parisian club in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to the manager, the French champions will secure new signings for various positions.

"I can confirm that next season we will sign new players for every position. This is also a message to the players currently in the squad, even the best ones: next season, I want there to be two important players for each position. It will be challenging to play for PSG and win the competition," Enrique's words were quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

It's worth noting that PSG's main star, Kylian Mbappe, will depart the club in the summer to join Real Madrid.

Additionally, the experienced goalkeeper will also leave the Parisian club at the end of the season.

Before the end of the season in the French league, where PSG has already secured the championship title, the team, under Luis Enrique's guidance, will face Nice and Metz. Moreover, they will compete against Lyon for victory in the French Cup.