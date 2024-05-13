RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Navas will leave PSG in the summer. The legendary goalkeeper has many offers

Navas will leave PSG in the summer. The legendary goalkeeper has many offers

Football news Today, 10:24
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Navas will leave PSG in the summer. The legendary goalkeeper has many offers Navas will leave PSG in the summer. The legendary goalkeeper has many offers

The legendary Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas will leave PSG in the summer as a free agent, as the parties decided not to extend the contract. But he will not be without a team for a long time, as there are already a lot of people interested in him.

Specific names of clubs have not yet been revealed, but Marca named the leagues, from where the interest in the 37-year-old goalkeeper comes. So, he could return to La Liga, where he was one of Real Madrid's stars, or he could choose a new adventure.

This could be a move to America: North America, namely to MLS or South America, where Mexican clubs are interested in him. A move to Saudi Arabia is also possible, but agents prefer clubs that perform at a high level.

Navas could have left PSG last summer, but then the club did not want to lose him for free.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France
Popular news
(VIDEO) Tyson Fury's father splits forehead after altercation with Usyk's team rep Boxing News Today, 10:54 (VIDEO) Tyson Fury's father splits forehead after altercation with Usyk's team rep
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Predictions and Betting odds Boxing News Today, 09:12 Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Predictions and Betting odds
Scam of the century. Ex-Barça player's twin brother played in place of his star relative Football news Today, 06:26 Scam of the century. Ex-Barça player's twin brother played in place of his star relative
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 16:49 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera Football news Yesterday, 03:56 VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera
BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG Football news 10 may 2024, 14:06 BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:29 'Focused on one thing'. Southgate reacts to Manchester United links Tennis news Today, 11:27 The world number one reached the quarter-finals of the tournament in Rome in two sets Football news Today, 10:59 Man United ready to seek reinforcements from their implacable rival Boxing News Today, 10:54 (VIDEO) Tyson Fury's father splits forehead after altercation with Usyk's team rep Football news Today, 10:28 Milan have announced the departure of the legendary French forward Football news Today, 10:24 Navas will leave PSG in the summer. The legendary goalkeeper has many offers Football news Today, 09:59 One of the best coaches of the season in the EPL has extended his contract with his club Football news Today, 09:38 Crystal Palace put a crazy price tag on Bayern for their coach Football news Today, 09:30 The Oceanian national team is recruiting football players through announcements on Facebook Tennis news Today, 09:29 The Madrid Masters winner sensationally lost to a qualifier at the next tournament
Sport Predictions
Hockey Today Germany vs Sweden prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey Today Switzerland vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football Today Brugge vs Union St. Gilloise prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football Today Fiorentina vs Monza prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football Today Barcelona vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Aston Villa vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Aston Villa vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football Today Barcelona vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Basketball Today Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Tennis 14 may 2024 Alejandro Tabilo vs Karen Khachanov prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024