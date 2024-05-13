Navas will leave PSG in the summer. The legendary goalkeeper has many offers

The legendary Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas will leave PSG in the summer as a free agent, as the parties decided not to extend the contract. But he will not be without a team for a long time, as there are already a lot of people interested in him.

Specific names of clubs have not yet been revealed, but Marca named the leagues, from where the interest in the 37-year-old goalkeeper comes. So, he could return to La Liga, where he was one of Real Madrid's stars, or he could choose a new adventure.

This could be a move to America: North America, namely to MLS or South America, where Mexican clubs are interested in him. A move to Saudi Arabia is also possible, but agents prefer clubs that perform at a high level.

Navas could have left PSG last summer, but then the club did not want to lose him for free.