The legendary defender of Real Madrid has received offers from clubs in MLS and Saudi Arabia

Football news Today, 12:11
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
The highly experienced Real Madrid defender, Nacho Fernández, has received offers from undisclosed clubs in MLS and Saudi Arabia to continue his career, as reported by insider Fabrizio Romano.

It is expected that the defender will leave Real as a free agent in the summer, but he has no intention of staying in Europe, certainly not in Spain.

The contract of the 34-year-old Nacho with the Royal club expires on June 30th. This season, the Spaniard has played 41 matches in all competitions and provided one assist.

Nacho Fernández is a product of the club's youth system and has been representing Real Madrid since 2010. Excluding sixteen matches played for the team's reserve squad, the midfielder has amassed 360 appearances, scoring sixteen goals and providing seven assists.

Earlier reports indicated that the upcoming week would be pivotal for several Real Madrid players regarding their future.

