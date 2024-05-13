RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news For several Real Madrid players, the next week will be pivotal for their future

For several Real Madrid players, the next week will be pivotal for their future

Football news Today, 03:33
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
For several Real Madrid players, the next week will be pivotal for their future Photo: https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano

Journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that the upcoming week will be crucial for Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Lucas Vazquez.

Contracts for Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are still open despite previous negotiations and plans in March. Currently, anything could happen. Additionally, Real Madrid plans to enter the final stage of negotiations regarding the extension of Lucas Vazquez's contract. Moreover, an important matter for Real Madrid is the extension of Andriy Lunin's contract. The next few days could resolve all these issues.

Recall that Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez has decided to leave Real Madrid after the current season. It was previously reported that the defender refused to extend his contract with the team and is ready to end his 23-year collaboration with Los Blancos.

By the way, on May 12, a championship parade took place in Madrid, dedicated to the victory of the local Real in La Liga this season. The protagonists of the ceremony, players, and coaching staff of "Los Blancos," rode through the capital of Spain on an open-top bus, basking in the glory.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid LaLiga Spain
Popular news
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 16:49 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera Football news Yesterday, 03:56 VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera
BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG Football news 10 may 2024, 14:06 BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news 10 may 2024, 04:31 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final Football news 10 may 2024, 03:34 Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final
The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed Football news 09 may 2024, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:33 For several Real Madrid players, the next week will be pivotal for their future Football news Today, 03:01 A Manchester United legend wants ten Hag to be given a chance to make things right Football news Today, 02:40 Bologna has qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 60 years Hockey news Today, 02:09 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 01:44 The head coach of Atletico Madrid set a La Liga record for accumulated points Basketball news Today, 01:17 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Yesterday, 17:11 A midfielder from PSG could end up in Serie A Football news Yesterday, 17:06 It will all be decided in the final round. Highlights and key moments Man United vs Arsenal 0:1 Football news Yesterday, 16:55 Kylian Mbappe scored in his final home match for PSG, but the Parisians suffered defeat to Toulouse Hockey news Yesterday, 16:49 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Naomi Osaka vs Zheng Qinwen prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football Today Kolos vs LNZ Cherkasy prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Tennis Today Iga Swiatek vs Angelique Kerber prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey Today Norway vs Finland prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey Today USA vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football Today Zorya vs Veres prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football Today Lecce vs Udinese prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey Today Germany vs Sweden prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey Today Switzerland vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football Today Brugge vs Union St. Gilloise prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024