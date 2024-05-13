For several Real Madrid players, the next week will be pivotal for their future

Journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that the upcoming week will be crucial for Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Lucas Vazquez.

Contracts for Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are still open despite previous negotiations and plans in March. Currently, anything could happen. Additionally, Real Madrid plans to enter the final stage of negotiations regarding the extension of Lucas Vazquez's contract. Moreover, an important matter for Real Madrid is the extension of Andriy Lunin's contract. The next few days could resolve all these issues.

Recall that Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez has decided to leave Real Madrid after the current season. It was previously reported that the defender refused to extend his contract with the team and is ready to end his 23-year collaboration with Los Blancos.

By the way, on May 12, a championship parade took place in Madrid, dedicated to the victory of the local Real in La Liga this season. The protagonists of the ceremony, players, and coaching staff of "Los Blancos," rode through the capital of Spain on an open-top bus, basking in the glory.