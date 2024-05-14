The MLS club has announced the signing of a legend of the French national team

The Los Angeles Football Club has announced the signing of the legendary French forward Olivier Giroud.

As per the club's press office, the Frenchman has inked a contract until 2025 with the option to extend it until 2026.

📝 Olivier Giroud joins #LAFC as a Designated Player through 2025 with an option for 2026.#LAFC | @Remitly — LAFC (@LAFC) May 14, 2024

Yesterday, AC Milan officially confirmed the departure of the 37-year-old Giroud from the club.

Giroud joined Milan in the summer of 2021 from Chelsea for €4.8 million. In the current season, the French forward has tallied 16 goals and 9 assists in 45 matches across all competitions.

Throughout his career, Giroud has also featured for Arsenal, Montpellier, Istres, and Grenoble. With 57 goals in 131 appearances, he is the top scorer in the history of the French national team. Together with Les Bleus, Olivier became a world champion in 2018.