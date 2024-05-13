Milan have announced the departure of the legendary French forward

As expected, experienced French striker Olivier Giroud will leave AC Milan after the end of the current season.

The official website of the Italian club announced that Giroud's contract will not be renewed, and he will depart the team as a free agent.

Giroud's new club will be LA Galaxy. According to Fabrizio Romano, the 37-year-old forward has already signed a contract with the MLS club for one and a half years with an option to extend for another season.

Giroud moved to Milan in the summer of 2021 from Chelsea for 4.8 million euros. In the current season, Giroud has scored 16 goals and provided 9 assists in 45 matches. He has scored a total of 48 goals in 130 games for the Rossoneri.

During his career, Giroud has also played for Arsenal, Montpellier, Istres, and Grenoble. With 57 goals in 131 matches, he is the top scorer in the history of the French national team.