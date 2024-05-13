RU RU
Main Predictions El Dakhleya vs El Gouna prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

El Dakhleya vs El Gouna prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
El Dakhleya vs El Gouna FC prediction Photo: facebook.com/GounaFC / Author unknown
El Dakhleya El Dakhleya
Premier League Egypt 15 may 2024, 09:00 El Dakhleya - El Gouna FC
-
- : -
Egypt,
El Gouna FC El Gouna FC
One of the fixtures of the 23rd round of the Egyptian Premier League will be played on Wednesday in Cairo, where El Dakhleya will host El Gouna. Here's the forecast for this match from the team of experts at Dailysports.

El Dakhleya

The "Red and Blacks" occupy the bottom spot in the league table, indicating El Dakhleya's unpreparedness for the challenges of the elite division. In their 21st match, under Alaa Abd Elaala's guidance, the team managed only one victory, suffering defeats in 12 encounters. Consequently, El Dakhleya has accumulated a mere 9 points, trailing the safety zone by eight points. In the previous round, the "Red and Blacks" faced El-Ismaïly in an away fixture, succumbing to a narrow 0-1 defeat. This extends El Dakhleya's winless streak to 12 matches across all competitions, with four draws in the Premier League during this period.

El Gouna

The "White and Blacks" have returned to the elite division of Egyptian football but are performing at a rather mediocre level this season. El Gouna currently occupies the tenth position in the Premier League standings. In the 21st round, they secured seven victories alongside seven draws and seven defeats. Last weekend, under Reda Shehata's management, the team hosted Farco and suffered a 1-2 defeat despite scoring the opening goal. This loss marks El Gouna's third defeat in the last five rounds, with only two victories during this stretch. Away from home, El Gouna has managed just three victories in nine matches.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first leg, El Gouna secured a 2-0 victory over El Dakhleya at home.
  • The "Both Teams to Score" bet has hit in only two out of the last five encounters.
  • In four home matches, El Dakhleya has never lost to El Gouna, securing two victories in the process.

El Dakhleya vs El Gouna Prediction

The hosts appear notably weak, thus it's unsurprising that El Gouna enters this encounter as slight favorites. The odds for the guests' victory stand at 2.41; however, our recommendation is to back "El Gouna to win with a (0) handicap" with odds of 1.65.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.65

