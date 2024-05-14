The NHL has disqualified a Russian hockey player for the use of banned substances

The NHL has disqualified Russian hockey player Valeri Nichushkin from the Colorado Avalanche for six months, as reported by the National Hockey League's press service.

It's reported that the Russian failed a test for banned substances during the playoff match against Dallas. Nichushkin will be suspended from hockey for a minimum of six months without pay, after which he will have the right to apply for reinstatement.

It's noted that Nichushkin was previously in the NHL's Player Assistance Program, which addresses issues such as alcohol, drugs, or other dependencies. The player has previously acknowledged having a dependency issue but did not specify what it was.

This season, Nichushkin set an NHL record for goals (28) and points (53) in 54 games. He also shared the lead in playoff goals with Edmonton Oilers' Zack Hyman (nine).

The Colorado Avalanche currently trails Dallas 1-3 in the playoff series.