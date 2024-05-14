New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

Prediction on game Win New York Knicks Odds: 1.77 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

On May 15, two meetings are scheduled in the NBA playoffs, including the New York Knicks - Indiana Pacers will play each other. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for this event.

New York Knicks

For the Knicks, the season is shaping up comfortably, they were second in the regular season, and the playoffs are not so difficult. In the first round managed to knock out Philadelphia, the opponent is strong, but was not in the best shape, as a result, 4:2 in the series. Well the team started well and the series against Indiana, because they managed to lead 2:0 after home meetings, but then they lost away matches, so the score was equalized.

Injuries will not allow five players to play, the Knicks are playing well at home, such an advantage must be used, because this way you can make it to the conference finals.

Indiana Pacers

Although Indiana has a good roster, we didn't expect a breakthrough from the club. In the first round, they managed to beat a strong Milwaukee team 4-2, but luck helped, as the opponent's leaders fell out of the lineup.

Things are still going well against the Knicks, although they started with two defeats, they managed to equalize the score in the series. Indiana plays brilliantly at home, and this factor allows them to stay afloat. After two wins, the basketball players should have gained confidence. One player will miss the upcoming battle due to injury.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

According to the results of four confrontations, the score in the series so far 2:2.

Knicks on their parquet won four victories in 5 meetings in this playoff season.

Pacers play poorly on the road, only one win in five confrontations.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Prediction

In this pair the Knicks are listed as slight favorites, although Indiana has caught the courage, so they can provide serious resistance. A difficult and unpredictable battle is expected, where the intrigue can hold until the last seconds. We'll risk betting on a clean win for the home team.