Masters of Rome. Zverev easily reaches the quarterfinals

In the round of 16 at the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome, Alexander Zverev (world number 5) faced Nuno Borges (world number 53).

Alexander Zverev started the first set very successfully, immediately seizing the lead and maintaining it. He clinched the set in 36 minutes with a score of 6-2. In the second set, the Portuguese tennis player put up a fight against Zverev. However, he couldn't force a tiebreaker. Alexander managed to claim the second set and secure the overall victory with a score of 2-0.

Alexander Zverev defeated Nuno Borges in one hour and 27 minutes, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Rome tournament. There, he will face the American tennis player Taylor Fritz.

His 28th Masters 1000 quarter-final 🔥



Zverev takes out Borges 6-2 7-5 to advance 👉@InteBNLdItalia | #IBI24 pic.twitter.com/vXGFRhEJi5 — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 14, 2024

ATP 1000 tournament in Rome. Round of 16

Zverev - Borges - 2:0 (6:2, 7:5)