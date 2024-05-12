Girona vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024

Prediction on game Win Girona Odds: 1.72 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 36th round of the Spanish La Liga will be contested on Tuesday at the Montilivi stadium, where the local Girona will host Villarreal. Here's the prediction for this encounter from the Dailysports team.

Girona

Securing a victory against Barcelona on home soil with a score of 4-2, the "white and reds" clinched qualification to the Champions League. Following this, they traveled for a match against Alaves, where Girona twice took the lead but couldn't secure three points, conceding the decisive goal in the 90+9th minute.

Currently, Girona occupies the second position in the La Liga standings, leading neighbors from Barcelona by two points, while Real Madrid from Madrid maintains a 15-point lead. It's worth noting that Girona has been undefeated in 13 consecutive home matches in the championship, securing 11 victories and 2 draws during this stretch.

Villarreal

The "Yellow Submarine" still has a chance to secure the seventh position for European competition. Three matches before the end of the tournament, Villarreal trails Betis by four points. In 35 matches, Marcelino's team has secured 13 victories while suffering defeat in 13 encounters as well.

In the last round, Villarreal hosted Sevilla and secured a 3-2 victory. The "Yellow Submarine" was trailing twice during the match but managed not only to equalize the score in the 84th minute but also snatch victory in the 90+7th minute. This victory marked their third win in the last four rounds. On the road, Marcelino's team has secured only six victories in 17 matches, with an equal number of defeats.

Interesting facts about the match and Head-to-head history

Girona defeated Villarreal away in the first round with a score of 2-1.

Prior to this, Villarreal had a streak of five consecutive victories.

In three out of the last five encounters, the bet on "Total over 2.5" was successful.

Girona vs Villarreal Prediction

Girona faces a formidable opponent, whom they managed to defeat only once in a long time in the first round of this season. Nonetheless, we believe that the "red and whites" are capable of defeating the "Yellow Submarine" at home. Our bet is "Girona to win" with odds at 1.72.