Czech Republic vs Denmark prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

As part of the group stage of the Ice Hockey World Championship, a match between the national teams of the Czech Republic and Denmark will take place. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, May 15th, in Prague, with a start time of 16:20 Central European Time. The experts at Dailysports have made their prediction for this match.

Czech Republic

The Czech team, hosting the current World Championship, is considered one of the main contenders to advance to the quarterfinals from their group. After a shootout victory over Finland, the Czechs dominated Norway but lost to Switzerland again in a shootout. In the match against Denmark, the hosts need to secure a win to bolster their chances of making the playoffs. A victory would almost certainly ensure their place in the quarterfinals.

Denmark

The Danish team had a strong start to this World Championship, defeating Austria 5-1 in their first match. A loss to the heavy favorites, Canada, in the second round was expected, but the slip-up against Norway could prove costly. A narrow defeat to Norway has complicated the standings in this group. With only three points from three matches, Denmark's playoff prospects are in jeopardy. The team still has to face the Czech Republic, Great Britain, Switzerland, and Finland.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head Encounters

Two of the Czechs' three matches in this tournament ended in shootouts.

Denmark has lost five of their last seven matches.

The previous four World Championship encounters between these teams have all gone to at least overtime.

Czech Republic vs Denmark Prediction

The Czechs are clear favorites and are expected to win against Denmark on their home ice. I will bet on their victory with a -1.5 goal handicap.