RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Czech Republic vs Denmark prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

Czech Republic vs Denmark prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Czech Republic vs Denmark prediction Photo: championat.com/ Author unknownn
Czech Republic Czech Republic
World Championship 15 may 2024, 09:20 Czech Republic - Denmark
Prague, О2 Арена
Denmark Denmark
Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.56

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

As part of the group stage of the Ice Hockey World Championship, a match between the national teams of the Czech Republic and Denmark will take place. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, May 15th, in Prague, with a start time of 16:20 Central European Time. The experts at Dailysports have made their prediction for this match.

Czech Republic

The Czech team, hosting the current World Championship, is considered one of the main contenders to advance to the quarterfinals from their group. After a shootout victory over Finland, the Czechs dominated Norway but lost to Switzerland again in a shootout. In the match against Denmark, the hosts need to secure a win to bolster their chances of making the playoffs. A victory would almost certainly ensure their place in the quarterfinals.

Denmark

The Danish team had a strong start to this World Championship, defeating Austria 5-1 in their first match. A loss to the heavy favorites, Canada, in the second round was expected, but the slip-up against Norway could prove costly. A narrow defeat to Norway has complicated the standings in this group. With only three points from three matches, Denmark's playoff prospects are in jeopardy. The team still has to face the Czech Republic, Great Britain, Switzerland, and Finland.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head Encounters

  • Two of the Czechs' three matches in this tournament ended in shootouts.
  • Denmark has lost five of their last seven matches.
  • The previous four World Championship encounters between these teams have all gone to at least overtime.

Czech Republic vs Denmark Prediction

The Czechs are clear favorites and are expected to win against Denmark on their home ice. I will bet on their victory with a -1.5 goal handicap.

Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.56

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Rangers vs Dundee FC prediction Premiership Scotland Today, 14:30 Rangers vs Dundee FC prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Rangers Odds: 1.68 Dundee FC Recommended MelBet
Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction Premier League England Today, 15:00 Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 by Jason Collins Tottenham Odds: 1.56 Manchester City Bet now BetWinner
Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction Premier League England Today, 15:00 Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Tottenham Odds: 1.78 Manchester City Bet now 1xBet
Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:30 Real Madrid vs Alaves prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Real Madrid Odds: 1.65 Deportivo Alaves Recommended 1xBet
Girona vs Villarreal prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 16:00 Girona vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Girona Odds: 1.72 Villarreal Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:07 Saudi Arabian Professional League clubs interested in Manchester United midfielder Football news Today, 12:52 The head coach of PSG has announced several transfers for the summer in one go Boxing News Today, 12:15 Mike Tyson offered his prediction for the bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk Football news Today, 12:11 The legendary defender of Real Madrid has received offers from clubs in MLS and Saudi Arabia Tennis news Today, 11:37 Masters of Rome. Zverev easily reaches the quarterfinals Boxing News Today, 11:29 Tyson Fury declared that the bout with Usyk is "insignificant" to him Football news Today, 11:15 The MLS club has announced the signing of a legend of the French national team Hockey news Today, 11:02 The NHL has disqualified a Russian hockey player for the use of banned substances NFL News Today, 10:47 The most expensive in the history of the franchise. NFL club extends contract with its star Football news Today, 10:41 WhoScored named the team of the 37th round of the English Premier League
Sport Predictions
Football Today Rangers vs Dundee FC prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football Today Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football Today Real Madrid vs Alaves prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football Today Girona vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Basketball Today New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Tennis 15 may 2024 Jelena Ostapenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football 15 may 2024 El Dakhleya vs El Gouna prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Hockey 15 may 2024 Czech Republic vs Denmark prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024