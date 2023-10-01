RU RU NG NG
Main News European giants in pursuit of Vermeeren

European giants in pursuit of Vermeeren

Football news Today, 10:20
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
European giants in pursuit of Vermeeren Photo: manutdnews.com/ Author unknown

The young midfielder of the Belgian Antwerp was on the radar of many top clubs from the strongest leagues in Europe. HLN reports.

18-year-old midfielder Arthur Vermeeren may change clubs in the next transfer window. According to the source, the footballer fell into the sphere of interests of Manchester United, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund. It is also reported that Antwerp is ready to release its player for no less than 30 million euros.

Arthur has a current contract until the summer of 2026, and we recently reported about interest in the football player from top clubs.

We add that Vermeeren played 46 matches for Antwerp, in which he scored 1 goal and made 4 assists. The footballer also plays for the Belgian youth team.

By the way, Transfermarkt values ​​the player at 17 million euros.

Related teams and leagues
Royal Antwerp Pro League Belgium
Popular news
With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The symbolic team of the Premier League in September Football news Today, 11:40 With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The symbolic team of the Premier League in September
Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy Football news Today, 09:49 Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy
Saki's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City Football news Today, 09:02 Saki's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City
The culprits are punished. VAR officials banned from Premier League Football news Today, 08:13 Scandal in the Premier League. The referees who disallowed Dias' goal have been suspeтded from duty
The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury Football news Today, 00:49 The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury
Inter Miami failed to win again without Messi Football news Yesterday, 23:40 HIGHLIGHTS. Inter Miami failed to win again without Messi
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:40 With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The symbolic team of the Premier League in September Football news Today, 11:40 Milan wants to sign Jonathan David Football news Today, 11:37 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 7 Football news Today, 11:30 Nottingham Forest didn't lose in ten men to Brentford Football news Today, 11:00 Manchester United have named Sancho's replacement Football news Today, 10:20 European giants in pursuit of Vermeeren Football news Today, 10:10 Colombian Luis Suarez scores hat-trick in 5 minutes in La Liga match Football news Today, 09:49 Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy Football news Today, 09:35 Waalwijk made an official statement about the health of his goalkeeper Football news Today, 09:02 Saki's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City
Sport Predictions
Football Today Roma vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football Today Atlético vs Cadiz prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football Today Betis vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Torino vs Verona prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Sassuolo vs Monza prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Fiorentina vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023