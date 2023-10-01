European giants in pursuit of Vermeeren

The young midfielder of the Belgian Antwerp was on the radar of many top clubs from the strongest leagues in Europe. HLN reports.

18-year-old midfielder Arthur Vermeeren may change clubs in the next transfer window. According to the source, the footballer fell into the sphere of interests of Manchester United, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund. It is also reported that Antwerp is ready to release its player for no less than 30 million euros.

Arthur has a current contract until the summer of 2026, and we recently reported about interest in the football player from top clubs.

We add that Vermeeren played 46 matches for Antwerp, in which he scored 1 goal and made 4 assists. The footballer also plays for the Belgian youth team.

By the way, Transfermarkt values ​​the player at 17 million euros.