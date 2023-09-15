Barcelona set their sights on 18-year-old Belgian talent

Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren could change his career dramatically.

According to Mundo Deportivo, next winter the young talent could move to Barcelona.

According to the source, representatives of the Catalan club systematically monitor the performances of the 18-year-old player. Barcelona scouts recently attended three Antwerp matches.

According to preliminary data, the cost of Vermeeren is estimated at approximately 15-20 million euros. Interestingly, not only the Spanish champion is interested in the footballer’s services. There was information that Liverpool, Manchester United, Ajax and Brighton were watching him.

Vermeeren made 29 appearances for the Belgian champions last season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

The young talent's agreement runs until June 2026, and the player's estimated value is €17 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Let us remind you that last season the Catalan “Barelona” confidently won the Spanish championship, ahead of “Real” by 10 points.