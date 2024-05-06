"In the summer, we'll see what happens next." Ten Hag spoke out about the conflict with Sancho

In the winter, Manchester United sent winger Jaydon Sancho on loan to Borussia Dortmund after he had a falling out with Mancunians head coach Erik ten Hag. The Englishman played in a new way at the Bumblebees, and the possibility of his return to Old Trafford was voiced. But, not so categorical ten Hag himself.

The Mancunian's representatives are monitoring Sancho's performances at Borussia Dortmund:

"We attend, I wouldn't say all the games, but we have seen more games from Dortmund where Jaydon has played. We have also met him, spoken to him during his time there, so we will continue that process. We will keep in touch and communicate with him all the time."

Asked about their turmoil, the Dutchman, on the other hand, was vague when asked: