Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024

Prediction on game Win Al-Hilal Odds: 1.92 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the postponed 28th round match of the Saudi Professional League, Al-Ahli will contend against Al-Hilal on their home turf. The game will commence at 20:00 Central European Time. The pundits at Dailysports have curated a forecast for this encounter.

Al-Ahli

The stronghold of trophies currently ranks among the top three contenders in the Professional League championship. Al-Ahli occupies the third position with 55 points from 29 rounds. The gap from the fourth-placed team is four points with a match in hand. Regarding the pursuit of the second position, the situation is critical, with a 19-point deficit. In the previous round, Al-Ahli triumphed over Damak with a resounding 4-1 victory. Overall, in their last five matches, they have secured victory twice, drawn twice, and suffered one defeat.

Al-Hilal

The leader of the current season's Saudi Professional League, Al-Hilal, remains undefeated throughout the season, boasting an unbeaten streak spanning 29 matches. Moreover, Al-Hilal has set a new world record for consecutive victories, totaling 36 matches before encountering their first defeat in the AFC Champions League semifinal against Al-Ain. Regarding the domestic championship, Jorge Jesus's side currently amasses 83 points, enjoying a nine-point lead over the second-placed team. A victory in this match would secure the championship for Al-Hilal, igniting unparalleled motivation within the team.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the first leg of the current season, Al-Hilal secured a 3-1 victory over Al-Ahli.

Currently, Al-Hilal's winning streak extends to four consecutive matches, with a goal-scoring streak spanning 29 games.

In the last four matches, both teams have found the back of the net.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli predicion

Al-Hilal is deemed the favorite in this match and harbors significant motivation for victory, as they stand on the brink of clinching the championship. While Al-Ahli continues to vie for a top-three finish, in my estimation, they will be unable to halt their adversaries. My wager: Al-Hilal's victory with odds.