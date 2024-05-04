RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Lille vs Lyon prediction and betting tips – May 6, 2024

Lille vs Lyon prediction and betting tips – May 6, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Lille vs Lyon prediction mrfixitstips.co.uk
Lille Lille
Ligue 1 France 06 may 2024, 15:00 Lille - Lyon
-
- : -
France, Villeneuve d'Ascq, Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Lyon Lyon
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On Monday, May 6th, Lyon will play away against Lille in the 32nd round match of Ligue 1. The match kicks off at 21:00 Central European Time. The match prediction and bets for this encounter have been prepared by Dailysports analysts.

Lille

Ahead of the match against Lyon, Lille holds the fourth position and is in contention for a direct entry into the Champions League. It's worth mentioning that the fourth place sends the team to the qualifying round. If Lille defeats Lyon, they will move up to third place, as they are two points behind Brest, who dropped points in a match against Nantes on Saturday. In their last 5 Ligue 1 matches, Paulo Fonseca's team earned 12 points, only losing to Monaco with a score of 0-1. In their previous fixture, Lille secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Metz away.

Lyon

After a catastrophic start to the season, Lyon managed to drastically turn their situation around. While Lyon was among the teams fighting for survival after the first round, the "weavers" now aspire to qualify for European competitions. Lyon currently occupies the ninth position, trailing the sixth place by five points. However, Lyon has this crucial match against Lille in their arsenal. Additionally, Lyon can secure a spot in Europe by winning the French Cup, although they face a formidable opponent in the final – PSG. In their last three matches, Pierre Sagnol's team gathered six points with victories of 3-2 against Monaco and 4-3 against Brest, along with a 1-4 defeat to PSG.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the 13th round of the current season, Lille defeated Lyon 2-1.
  • Also, in this season's French Cup Round of 16, Lyon emerged victorious with a score of 2-1 against Lille.
  • In the 109 matches in their history, Lyon holds a slight advantage in victories with 41 wins compared to Lille's 40.

Lille vs Lyon predicion

It's challenging to predict the winner in such a match, but I believe we'll see an exciting game with both teams scoring. My bet is Both Teams to Score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Cagliari vs Lecce prediction Serie A Italy Today, 06:30 Cagliari vs Lecce prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Cagliari Odds: 1.58 Lecce Recommended 1xBet
Osasuna vs Real Betis prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 08:00 Osasuna vs Betis prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Osasuna Odds: 1.72 Real Betis Bet now BetWinner
Empoli vs Frosinone prediction Serie A Italy Today, 09:00 Empoli - Frosinone prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Empoli Odds: 1.71 Frosinone Bet now Linebet
Chelsea vs West Ham prediction Premier League England Today, 09:00 Chelsea vs West Ham prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Chelsea Odds: 1.66 West Ham Recommended 1xBet
Brighton vs Aston Villa prediction Premier League England Today, 09:00 Brighton vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Brighton Odds: 1.84 Aston Villa Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 04:45 Bivol has a new opponent. Instead of the champion, there will be a second contender Football news Today, 04:16 Thomas Tuchel denies the possibility of staying at Bayern Munich for another season Boxing News Today, 03:50 Alvarez defeated Munguia to defend the undisputed world champion Football news Today, 03:23 Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 02:58 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted line-ups and latest news MMA News Today, 02:26 Pantoja defended his championship title. The second Brazilian also won. UFC 301 Results Football news Today, 02:12 This is something incredible. Six effective actions of Messi bring another victory to Inter Miami Baseball News Today, 01:49 MLB regular season 2023-24: schedule, results and standings Hockey news Today, 01:35 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Basketball news Today, 01:23 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cagliari vs Lecce prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football Today Osasuna vs Betis prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football Today Empoli - Frosinone prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football Today Chelsea vs West Ham prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football Today Brighton vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football Today Union Berlin vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football Today Celta vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football Today Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football Today Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024