Lille vs Lyon prediction and betting tips – May 6, 2024

On Monday, May 6th, Lyon will play away against Lille in the 32nd round match of Ligue 1. The match kicks off at 21:00 Central European Time. The match prediction and bets for this encounter have been prepared by Dailysports analysts.

Lille

Ahead of the match against Lyon, Lille holds the fourth position and is in contention for a direct entry into the Champions League. It's worth mentioning that the fourth place sends the team to the qualifying round. If Lille defeats Lyon, they will move up to third place, as they are two points behind Brest, who dropped points in a match against Nantes on Saturday. In their last 5 Ligue 1 matches, Paulo Fonseca's team earned 12 points, only losing to Monaco with a score of 0-1. In their previous fixture, Lille secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Metz away.

Lyon

After a catastrophic start to the season, Lyon managed to drastically turn their situation around. While Lyon was among the teams fighting for survival after the first round, the "weavers" now aspire to qualify for European competitions. Lyon currently occupies the ninth position, trailing the sixth place by five points. However, Lyon has this crucial match against Lille in their arsenal. Additionally, Lyon can secure a spot in Europe by winning the French Cup, although they face a formidable opponent in the final – PSG. In their last three matches, Pierre Sagnol's team gathered six points with victories of 3-2 against Monaco and 4-3 against Brest, along with a 1-4 defeat to PSG.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the 13th round of the current season, Lille defeated Lyon 2-1.

Also, in this season's French Cup Round of 16, Lyon emerged victorious with a score of 2-1 against Lille.

In the 109 matches in their history, Lyon holds a slight advantage in victories with 41 wins compared to Lille's 40.

Lille vs Lyon predicion

It's challenging to predict the winner in such a match, but I believe we'll see an exciting game with both teams scoring. My bet is Both Teams to Score.