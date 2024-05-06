Atletico defender will continue his career in the English Premier League

Atletico Madrid's center-back Mario Hermoso will leave the club this summer as a free agent. His destination for continuing his career is already known.

According to AS, Hermoso is on the verge of signing a contract with Aston Villa, who are in search of a new central defender for the upcoming season. The signing of Hermoso is a personal initiative of Aston Villa's Spanish head coach, Unai Emery.

Previously, there were reports of interest in Hermoso from Inter and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Hermoso is a product of Real Madrid's youth academy. He joined Atletico in the summer of 2019 from Espanyol for €25 million. In the current season, the 28-year-old defender has played 36 matches across all competitions and scored 2 goals.

For the Spanish national team, Hermoso has made 5 appearances.

With two rounds remaining in the Premier League season, Aston Villa currently occupies fourth place with a 7-point lead over Tottenham. However, Tottenham has a game in hand. Emery's team needs to win just one of the remaining matches to secure a spot in the Champions League.