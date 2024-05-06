RU RU
Main News Football news Bids are falling. It is known how much Premier League clubs are willing to offer for Toney

Bids are falling. It is known how much Premier League clubs are willing to offer for Toney

Football news Today, 11:53
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
In the winter transfer window Brentford were ready to let go of their main star Ivan Toney for a hundred million pounds. No one was willing to sign the player for that amount, and the price was predicted to fall in the summer, but no one could have predicted that much.

According to Football Transfers, the main contenders to sign the 28-year-old striker are now two London clubs, namely West Ham and Tottenham. But they are nowhere near ready to give a hundred million pounds for Toney, and are ready to limit themselves to an amount about half as much.

The source also emphasises that Manchester United have dropped out of the race to sign the Brentford striker, as there are doubts at Old Trafford whether Toney is exactly the profile the team needs.

Recall, it was previously speculated that the 28-year-old forward could leave for £30million, but this price has made the Hornets head coach Thomas Frank laugh.

