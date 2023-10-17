Euro 2024 qualifying, Groups G & H. Lithuania and Hungary draw, Denmark struggles to beat San Marino

On Tuesday, October 17, the Euro 2024 qualification matches took place in Groups G and H.

In Group G, Serbia triumphed in an important match against Montenegro, a direct competitor for a spot in the tournament's final stage. The standout player of the match was Aleksandar Mitrovic, who scored two goals and provided an assist to Tadic. The Serbs responded with a goal from Jovetic.

In the parallel game, the group leader, Hungary, sensationally dropped points in Lithuania. The Lithuanians were leading 2-0 during the match, but in the second half, the favorites scored two goals and settled for a draw.

Serbia 3 - 1 Montenegro

Goals: Mitrovic 9, Mitrovic 73, Tadic 77 - Jovetic 36

Lithuania 2 - 2 Hungary

Goals: Cernych 20, Sirvys 36 - Szoboszlay 67 (pen.), Varga 82

In Group H, all matches ended with one team winning by a one-goal margin. In the early game, Kazakhstan secured an away victory against Finland.

Later, Slovenia defeated Northern Ireland with a score of 1-0, with Gnezda's early goal being the only one in the game.

The most dramatic match occurred between San Marino and Denmark. The European football underdog was trailing 0-1 but managed to equalize. However, the 1-1 scoreline only lasted for nine minutes, as the Danes swiftly scored the second goal and won the match.

Northern Ireland 0 - 1 Slovenia

Goal: Gnezda 5

San Marino 1 - 2 Denmark

Goals: Golinucci 61 - Hojlund 42, Poulsen 70

