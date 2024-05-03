Arsenal has no intention of letting go of their striker

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has stated that he has no intention of parting ways with his striker Gabriel Jesus.

During the press conference ahead of the next Premier League match, the coach asserted that the club has no plans to bid farewell to the Brazilian footballer. Arteta expressed his confusion regarding the origin of such information but emphasized that Jesus is expected to remain in London.

Notably, this season, the 27-year-old Brazilian has scored 8 goals and provided 7 assists in 33 matches for the London side.

It's worth mentioning that in the summer transfer window, Arsenal's head coach Mikel Arteta is prepared to continue building a truly European force with the team. However, this requires the Gunners to make several transitions, both outgoing and incoming. Arteta has indicated that he does not count on a trio consisting of Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe, and Eddie Nketiah for the future of the London club.

The transfer of the Brazilian can be executed for one hundred million pounds, but only until the end of June. Then the situation over all the conditions of transition of the midfielder Newcastle will take into their hands.