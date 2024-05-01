Arsenal ready to sell three players to make a coveted transfer move

In the summer transfer window, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is ready to continue building the team into a truly European force, but for that to happen, the Canaries need to make a number of moves, both in and out.

For example, the manager is not counting on the trio of Reece Nelson, Emile Smith-Rowe and Eddie Nketiah, and according to Football Insider, Arsenal will say goodbye to them in the summer to raise money to sign Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimarães.

In order not to breach the rules of financial fair-play, the Reds will sell their youngsters, which will be treated as a net profit.

The transfer of the Brazilian can be executed for one hundred million pounds, but only until the end of June. Then the situation over all the conditions of transition of the midfielder Newcastle will take into their hands.