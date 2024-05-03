Everton not ready to let go of Man United and Real Madrid transfer target

Everton are expected to sell out in the upcoming transfer window to avoid facing financial fair-play problems. But, one player the Toffees have no intention of letting go.

Everton, as reported by Football Insider, intend to fend off interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid for defender Jarrad Branthwaite, and consequently keep the 21-year-old in the team.

However, the Mancunians are confident that a sum in the region of between £60 and £70 million will be enough to take the young centre-back to Old Trafford. It is him that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has prioritised as a target for the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid scouts have also recently come to watch the player, as Branthwaite is well acquainted with the Slivoviki head coach Carlo Ancelotti.