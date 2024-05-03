It is known whether Haney is interested in a rematch with Ryan Garcia

Boxer Devin Haney, competing in the lightweight division, has expressed disinterest in a rematch with Ryan Garcia, as reported by ESPN.

He stated that he's not keen on it, as both he and his team have seen through Garcia's facade, and everyone has witnessed his true colors. Haney no longer envisions this bout and stepping into the ring against Garcia. However, as Devin noted, anything could happen.

"Boxing is just a sport. He put my life in danger. So now, it's deeper than boxing for me. I want to take this to another level. That night, he could have done really dangerous things to me," Haney remarked.

It's worth recalling that a positive doping test was detected in the first lightweight boxer Ryan Garcia, revealing traces of ostarine in his system, as reported by WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman. A sample from April 19 showed a positive result for 19-norandrostenedione.

Garcia won by a split decision of the judges, having knocked Haney down three times.