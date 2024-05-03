Ex-Bayer coach could return to Germany, but not to replace Alonso

Roger Schmidt and Bayer Leverkusen's paths in March 2017, after which the German specialist has been working abroad for seven years now. But, after voyages to China, the Netherlands and Portugal, where he is currently in charge of Benfica, the coach may return to his homeland.

Schmidt's candidature was forced to be approached by Bayern after being turned down by a host of specialists. BILD emphasises that he has been considered before but was never one of the main candidates, but now he is among the leaders in the list of likely successors to Thomas Tuchel.

The problem with the 57-year-old's employment in Munich could be the fact that he still has two years left on his contract with Benfica and the clausula in his agreement is as much as 30 million euros.

However, the Recordmeister intends to knock it down, as not everyone in the Eagles' camp is happy with the team's performance under Schmidt this season.