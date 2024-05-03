West Ham will part ways with their head coach after the current season

David Moyes will depart from West Ham after the conclusion of the current season, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Hammers have a clear plan and will not deviate from it. They will not extend their cooperation with Moyes. Currently, West Ham is in direct contact with Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui, but the leadership is considering several other options for this position. Negotiations and discussions are ongoing.

Recall that in December 2019, Moyes was invited to West Ham United, who were in the relegation zone of the Premier League, having earned only eight points in their last 13 matches at that time. This time, the Scottish manager agreed to an 18-month coaching contract with the club.

Together with the Hammers, the coach won the UEFA Europa League. In the current season, West Ham is in ninth place, with 49 points after 35 matches.

It is worth noting that West Ham is linked with the coach of Lille, Paolo Fonseca. It is Fonseca whom the Hammers see as Moyes's replacement.