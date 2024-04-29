Lille coach could take charge of Premier League club

In recent times, the information space has been trying to match Lille head coach Paulo Fonseca to one club or another. But, the candidates from the media find other specialists, and to the Portuguese the press - a new alleged team.

The 51-year-old was previously linked with Liverpool, but the Merseysiders chose Arne Slot, and TEAMtalk now sends Fonseca to work at West Ham. It is in the Portuguese that the Hammers see a replacement for David Moyes, who the club is likely to say goodbye to in the summer.

Fonseca has also been linked with Milan, but the Rossoneri do not see him as a priority figure, favouring Spanish specialist Julen Lopetegui. Fonseca could feature even earlier in English football, as his name was linked with Tottenham in 2021 before Newcastle considered him.