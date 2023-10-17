Euro 2024. Sensation in Helsinki. Kazakhstan made a comeback in the match with Finland

On the 17th of October, a match of the 8th round of the Euro 2024 qualification in Group H took place, featuring the national teams of Finland and Kazakhstan. The game concluded with a score of 2-1 in favor of the visiting team.

The scoring in the match was initiated by Robert Taylor in the 28th minute, following an extraordinary execution of a free-kick. It is noteworthy that Robert is a teammate of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

However, the guests managed to stage a comeback, courtesy of a brace by Bakhtiyar Zainutdinov, who found the net in the 77th and 89th minutes.

Prior to the commencement of the encounter, the representatives of Finland were considered the favorites, as they played on their home turf at the capital's stadium in Helsinki.

Thanks to this victory, Kazakhstan climbed to the 3rd position in the Group H standings, amassing 15 points. The top two spots are currently shared by Slovenia and Denmark, both with 16 points. Finland occupies the 4th place with 12 points, Northern Ireland is in 5th place with 6 points, and San Marino remains at the 6th position with 0 points.

Euro 2024 Qualification. October 17th

Finland - Kazakhstan - 1:2

Goals: Taylor, 28 - Zainutdinov, 77, 90