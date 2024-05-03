Ten Hag spoke about Kane's failed transfer last summer
Manchester United were on the lookout for a forward last summer, and the Red Devils' first eyes were on Tottenham striker Harry Kane. Still, Atalanta player Rasmus Højlund soon found himself at Old Trafford instead. On the reasons for the failure to sign the current Bayern player, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag himself said:
"We had options with talents like Højlund. I see a striker who has already proven himself, who we want to sign but can't get him. And then we chose Rasmus because he is a talent."
The Dutchman was asked a clarifying question if Kane was in question, to which he replied as follows:
"Yes, and you know Kane will score 30 goals for you. I think Rasmus will achieve that, but he needs time. It's not fair to rate him in the same way as Harry Kane. I would never compare the two players because they are very different."
But in the case of Højlund, I think we had the most potential at the striker position last summer and we are very happy with him. But he also needs time to adapt and we are very happy that he has shown his potential by scoring goals," ten Hag told Gary Neville.