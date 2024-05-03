Ten Hag spoke about Kane's failed transfer last summer

Manchester United were on the lookout for a forward last summer, and the Red Devils' first eyes were on Tottenham striker Harry Kane. Still, Atalanta player Rasmus Højlund soon found himself at Old Trafford instead. On the reasons for the failure to sign the current Bayern player, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag himself said:

"We had options with talents like Højlund. I see a striker who has already proven himself, who we want to sign but can't get him. And then we chose Rasmus because he is a talent."

The Dutchman was asked a clarifying question if Kane was in question, to which he replied as follows: