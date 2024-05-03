Arsenal have rejected the signing of the Newcastle forward and have identified a new top candidate

Despite the fact that Kai Havertz's play has obviated Arsenal's need for a top-class forward, reinforcing the striker position is not off the table and therefore Mikel Arteta has focused on more modest candidates.

The Gunners were previously linked with Newcastle striker Aleksandar Isak, but according to FootballTransfers, he has been dropped in favour of RB Leipzig's Benjamin Šeško at the Emirates.

The Slovenian has more favourable financial terms compared to the Swede. Šeško's contract stipulates a 50 million euro pay-off, but Isak has a clausula twice as much, while Newcastle may request the sum of 120 million euros.

Therefore, it is believed that all forces will be thrown at Šeško, especially since his profile is similar to Haverec. Earlier, the Slovenian's agent Elvis Basanovic was seen at Arsenal's home stadium during one of the team's matches.