"Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition

The draw for the qualifying rounds of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa Conference League took place, and Ukrainian clubs Dynamo Kyiv, Dnipro-1, and Vorskla Poltava learned their opponents.

Dnipro-1, if they advance in the second qualifying round of the Champions League by defeating Greek club Panathinaikos, will face French side Marseille in the third qualifying round.

Dynamo Kyiv will face the winner of the tie between Ararat-Armenia (Armenia) and Aris Thessaloniki (Greece) in the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

Vorskla Poltava, if they win in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League against Georgian club Dila Gori, will face the winner of the tie between APOEL (Cyprus) and Vojvodina (Serbia) in the third qualifying round.

Here are the results of the draw for the qualifying rounds of the UEFA Champions League:

Champions Path:

- Raków Częstochowa (Poland) / Qarabag (Azerbaijan) vs. AEL Limassol (Cyprus) / BATE Borisov (Belarus)

- Zrinjski Mostar (Bosnia) / Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) vs. Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova) / Maccabi Haifa (Israel)

- AEK Athens (Greece) vs. Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) / Astana (Kazakhstan)

- Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria) / Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia) vs. Zalgiris Vilnius (Lithuania) / Galatasaray (Turkey)

- Breidablik (Iceland) / Copenhagen (Denmark) vs. Sparta Prague (Czech Republic)

- KÍ Klaksvík (Faroe Islands) / Hacken (Sweden) vs. HJK Helsinki (Finland) / Molde (Norway)

League Path:

- Braga (Portugal) vs. TSC Backa Topola (Serbia)

- Rangers (Scotland) vs. Servette (Switzerland) / Genk (Belgium)

- Dnipro-1 (Ukraine) / Panathinaikos (Greece) vs. Marseille (France)

- PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Sturm Graz (Austria)

In the UEFA Europa Conference League 2023/24, the main path of the third qualifying round (Q3) features the following fixtures:

- Ararat-Armenia (Armenia) / Aris Thessaloniki (Greece) vs. Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine)

- Vorskla Poltava (Ukraine) / Dila Gori (Georgia) vs. APOEL (Cyprus) / Vojvodina (Serbia)