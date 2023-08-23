Controversial Manchester United striker Greenwood could change national team

RU RU NG NG
Today, 15:17
Manchester United forward and England national team player, Mason Greenwood, may change his football nationality, as reported by the Daily Mail.

According to the source, the Jamaican Football Federation could offer the player a chance to switch his allegiance, as a return to the England national team seems unlikely. The forward has the right to change his national team since he has only played one match for the English national team.

Recall that earlier, the management of Manchester United decided not to bring Greenwood back to the main squad. The reason was that in January 2022, the forward was arrested after allegations of assault and death threats made by his girlfriend. Subsequently, Greenwood reconciled with his girlfriend, and they had a child together.

The 21-year-old Greenwood is a product of Manchester United's academy. He has been playing for the club's first team since the summer of 2019. He has played a total of 129 matches for Manchester United in all competitions, scoring 35 goals and providing 12 assists. As part of Manchester United, Greenwood reached the final of the UEFA Europa League in the 2020/2021 season.

Greenwood was called up to the England national team only once in September 2020. He participated in a UEFA Nations League match against Iceland (1-0), playing for 12 minutes.

