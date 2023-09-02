Carlos Vela compared Messi and Ibrahimovic

FC Los Angeles player Carlos Vela compared Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Goal reports.

This Sunday there will be a match between Inter Miami and FC Los Angeles. The LA player compared Inter rookie Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. According to him, Lionel is resting, enjoying playing in the MLS and managed to win the League Cup trophy. Zlatan scored 52 goals in 56 appearances for LA Galaxy, but he failed to win a single title with his team.

Vela noted that Ibrahimovic really dominated, but did not win anything. Messi won in less time. Although these are different players in different situations. Vela knows the Argentine didn't score against Nashville, but he remains dangerous. Also, he was surprised that Leo had played poorly in the previous match. Messi remains the best player in the world regardless of where he plays. By the way, on Sunday, September 4, there will be a match between Inter and FC "Los Angeles".

We will remind that a scandal broke out around Messi in MLS.