A scandal broke out in MLS around Messi

Lionel Messi refuses to talk to the press after MLS matches, reports Athletic.

A scandal broke out in MLS around the Argentine. The reason is that Lionel refuses to talk to the press. Messi did not speak to reporters after the match against the New York Red Bulls last week. This caused dissatisfaction among some media representatives.

The MLS has a certain media policy. Teams must allow the press into the locker room, where reporters can speak with the desired player. In addition, separate press conferences of coaches and players of both teams are held. The league had to intervene in this situation and give its explanation. MLS said that there was a certain misunderstanding between Messi and journalists. According to the agreement between the league and the Argentine, the latter has the right to choose when to talk to the press.

We will remind that Lionel Messi moved to Inter Miami from PSG in the summer of 2023. He already managed to help the team win the first title in the club's history, winning the League Cup. Also, Messi managed to score a goal in MLS. He scored a goal against Red Bull as a second-half substitute.