New life start. Fans spotted Klopp immediately after leaving Liverpool on vacation in Spain

New life start. Fans spotted Klopp immediately after leaving Liverpool on vacation in Spain

Football news Yesterday, 15:48
Ileana Sanchez
New life start. Fans spotted Klopp immediately after leaving Liverpool on vacation in Spain

German mentor Jürgen Klopp this month ended his nine-year period of life as Liverpool head coach. Almost immediately after the season ended, the coach decided to go on vacation.

According to the Daily Mail, Klopp traveled to the Balearic Islands with his wife Ulla to one of the local five-star hotels after the season ended.

Photo: dailymail.co.uk / Author unknown

Curiously, Klopp is not only going on vacation in a Spanish hotel, but also live in this country. At the moment, construction work is being completed on a new family villa worth 4 million euros. Klopp bought the mansion back in 2022 from Swiss businessman and artist Rolf Knie.

It should be noted that in the near future, Jürgen Klopp is going to leave Spain and return to England. However, this trip will have little to do with work: the German coach wants to visit the UEFA Champions League final, which will be held in London on June 1.

Photo: dailymail.co.uk / Author unknown

It is worth recalling that Klopp's former club, Borussia Dortmund, will play against Real Madrid in that match.

