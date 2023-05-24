Bayern is ready to pay nearly 140 million euros for the midfielder of the English national team

Bayern Munich has entered the race for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg from Sky Sport.

According to the source, the German club is willing to pay the demanded fee of 138 million euros for the player. Bayern Munich's head coach, Thomas Tuchel, insists on acquiring the player.

It's worth noting that Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea are also interested in the midfielder.

In the current season, 24-year-old Rice has played 48 matches for West Ham in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing four assists. His contract is valid until the summer of 2024, but the club has an option to extend it until the summer of 2025.

Don't miss: Guardiola has made a decision about his future at Man City.