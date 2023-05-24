Guardiola has decided on his future at City

Manchester City coach Josep Guardiola has decided on his future at the English club.

According to the specialist, he will stay at the English club for the coming season and has no plans to change his job.

Recall that the Spaniard has been working with the English club since 2016.

This season, the team won the APL and reached the final of the UEFA Champions League, which will be held on June 10 at the Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.