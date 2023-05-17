"Barcelona" is interested in buying an experienced Brazilian player.
Football news Today, 16:42
Photo: Instagram Raphael Veiga / Author unknown
"Barcelona" is interested in midfielder Raphael Veiga from "Palmeiras" and the Brazilian national team, according to Diario Sport.
According to the source, the Catalan club is willing to pay 15 million euros for the player. This amount is acceptable for Barcelona, considering their financial difficulties.
In the current season, 27-year-old Veiga has played 20 matches for "Palmeiras" in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists. His contract with the club is valid until December 31, 2026.
