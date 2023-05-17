Lionel Messi will not be selecting a club in the near future: the reason is known

The forward of PSG, Lionel Messi, still remains undecided about his future and does not intend to make a decision in the immediate future.

Barcelona, the club where his contract expires in June, seeks to bring back the Argentine player. Additionally, the Saudi club Al-Hilal is also vying for Messi's signature.

According to journalist Gerard Romero, Messi himself requests all parties involved in the negotiations to maintain calmness and patience.

Initially, the Argentine's plans revolve around focusing on the remaining matches with PSG, and afterward, he intends to actively address the issue of his future.