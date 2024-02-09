Barcelona has found a way to sign Girona's captain in the summer

Barcelona considers central defender and captain of the sensational Girona, Aleix Garcia, as a priority reinforcement for the summer. According to Mundo Deportivo, the club has already devised a formula to make this transfer more cost-effective.

Barcelona still has the right of first refusal for Las Palmas defender Mika Marmol. It is this player that Girona is keen to acquire this summer.

Barcelona plans to exercise the buyback option for Marmol and then send him to Girona as part of an exchange for Aleix Garcia.

Earlier, official representatives of Girona stated that the release clause for the 26-year-old defender is €20 million. The midfielder himself expressed his dream to play for Barcelona.

Mika Marmol, a product of Barcelona's youth system, has played 21 matches for Las Palmas in the current season.