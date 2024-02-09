RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Barcelona has found a way to sign Girona's captain in the summer

Barcelona has found a way to sign Girona's captain in the summer

Football news Today, 05:03
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Barcelona has found a way to sign Girona's captain in the summer Barcelona has found a way to sign Girona's captain in the summer

Barcelona considers central defender and captain of the sensational Girona, Aleix Garcia, as a priority reinforcement for the summer. According to Mundo Deportivo, the club has already devised a formula to make this transfer more cost-effective.

Barcelona still has the right of first refusal for Las Palmas defender Mika Marmol. It is this player that Girona is keen to acquire this summer.

Barcelona plans to exercise the buyback option for Marmol and then send him to Girona as part of an exchange for Aleix Garcia.

Earlier, official representatives of Girona stated that the release clause for the 26-year-old defender is €20 million. The midfielder himself expressed his dream to play for Barcelona.

Mika Marmol, a product of Barcelona's youth system, has played 21 matches for Las Palmas in the current season.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Girona Las Palmas
Popular news
Footballers, golfers, and basketball players. Top 10 highest-paid athletes of 2023 Football news Yesterday, 17:06 Footballers, golfers, and basketball players. Top 10 highest-paid athletes of 2023
The Riyadh Season Cup: Al-Hilal emerged as the champions of the friendly tournament Football news Yesterday, 15:18 Riyadh Season Cup: Al Nassr with Ronaldo and Mane lost to Al-Hilal in the final
The medals of the Olympics 2024 will feature parts of the Eiffel Tower Olympic Games News Yesterday, 12:10 The medals of the Olympics 2024 will feature parts of the Eiffel Tower
VIDEO. The Premier League has announced the nominees for the best goal and save of the month Football news Yesterday, 12:03 VIDEO. The Premier League has announced the nominees for the best goal and save of the month
Paris Saint-Germain will depart from Parc des Princes. The reason is known Football news Yesterday, 11:00 Paris Saint-Germain will depart from Parc des Princes. The reason is known
UEFA has made a decision regarding the suspension of Israel and Russia from competitions Football news Yesterday, 10:59 UEFA has made a decision regarding the suspension of Israel and Russia from competitions
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:03 Barcelona have found a way to sign the Girona captain in the summer Football news Today, 04:28 Real Madrid's top goalkeeper could recover as early as March Football news Today, 03:39 FIFA officially commented on the introduction of the blue card Football news Today, 02:56 Luis Suarez replacement. The ex-Chelsea and Atletico forward has signed a contract with Gremio Hockey news Today, 02:16 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Basketball news Today, 01:43 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Boxing News Today, 01:32 Lopez successfully defended his WBO championship title in the first junior welterweight division Football news Yesterday, 17:06 Footballers, golfers, and basketball players. Top 10 highest-paid athletes of 2023 Football news Yesterday, 16:45 New regulations in football, Mbappé is getting closer to Real Madrid. Daily Digest for February 8 Basketball news Yesterday, 16:31 Toronto will trade the world champion to Brooklyn
Sport Predictions
Football Today Hamburg vs Hannover prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football Today Vechta vs Nuremberg prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football Today Levante vs Leganés prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football Today Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Ipswich vs West Bromwich prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Manchester City vs Everton prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Cagliari - Lazio prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Augsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024