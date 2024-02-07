Barcelona has decided on the top transfer target for the summer

Next summer, Barcelona will do everything possible to sign Girona's captain Aleix Garcia, according to journalist Fernando Polo from Mundo Deportivo.

The transfer of the 26-year-old central midfielder will be a priority for Barcelona after the current season concludes. The coaching staff highly values Aleix Garcia's abilities, and the club's sporting department has endorsed this idea.

Girona claims that the player's contract, expiring in the summer of 2026, includes a release clause of 20 million euros. However, Barcelona believes that the deal can be completed for a sum in the range of 14-15 million euros.

Barcelona's interest in Girona's captain was reported in December, but the club could not finalize the transfer due to financial constraints.

Earlier, Aleix Garcia expressed his dream of playing for Barcelona.

In the current season, Aleix Garcia has scored 3 goals and provided 4 assists in 22 La Liga matches. Before joining Girona, he played for Manchester City, Eibar, Mouscron, and Dinamo Bucuresti. This year, Garcia made his debut for the Spanish national team.