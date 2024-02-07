RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Barcelona has decided on the top transfer target for the summer

Barcelona has decided on the top transfer target for the summer

Football news Today, 03:34
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Barcelona has decided on the top transfer target for the summer Barcelona has decided on the top transfer target for the summer

Next summer, Barcelona will do everything possible to sign Girona's captain Aleix Garcia, according to journalist Fernando Polo from Mundo Deportivo.

The transfer of the 26-year-old central midfielder will be a priority for Barcelona after the current season concludes. The coaching staff highly values Aleix Garcia's abilities, and the club's sporting department has endorsed this idea.

Girona claims that the player's contract, expiring in the summer of 2026, includes a release clause of 20 million euros. However, Barcelona believes that the deal can be completed for a sum in the range of 14-15 million euros.

Barcelona's interest in Girona's captain was reported in December, but the club could not finalize the transfer due to financial constraints.

Earlier, Aleix Garcia expressed his dream of playing for Barcelona.

In the current season, Aleix Garcia has scored 3 goals and provided 4 assists in 22 La Liga matches. Before joining Girona, he played for Manchester City, Eibar, Mouscron, and Dinamo Bucuresti. This year, Garcia made his debut for the Spanish national team.

Related teams and leagues
Girona Barcelona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Dani Alves has given a statement in a sexual assault allegation. Here is his full declaration Football news Today, 17:56 Dani Alves has given a statement in a sexual assault allegation. Here is his full declaration
The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined Football news Today, 17:17 The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined
Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory Football news Today, 16:54 Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory
Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer Football news Today, 16:41 Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer
VIDEO. One of the strangest goals in football history was scored in the match Niger vs Morocco Football news Today, 15:46 VIDEO. One of the strangest goals in football history was scored in the match Niger vs Morocco
One of the greatest golfers in history will participate in the tournament taking place next week Golf News Today, 14:27 One of the greatest golfers in history will participate in the tournament taking place next week
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:17 The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined Football news Today, 17:08 AFCON and Asian Cup final pairing decided, Chelsea wants Michel Sanchez. Daily Digest for February 7 Football news Today, 17:03 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:58 Elephants are stronger than Leopards. Ivory Coast emerged as the second finalist of the AFCON Football news Today, 16:54 Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory Football news Today, 16:41 Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer Football news Today, 15:46 VIDEO. One of the strangest goals in football history was scored in the match Niger vs Morocco Football news Today, 15:44 The pivotal forward of Girona participated in a training session ahead of the matches against Real Football news Today, 15:28 Barcelona is anticipating significant squad changes in the summer Boxing News Today, 15:28 PHOTO: The legendary Tyson met with Holyfield, the man whose ear he famously bit off
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball Today Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Anadolu Efes vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024 Hockey 08 feb 2024 Finland vs Switzerland prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Football 08 feb 2024 Antalyaspor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Hockey 08 feb 2024 Czech Republic vs Sweden prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Football 08 feb 2024 Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Valencia vs. Olympiacos prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Olimpia Milano vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024