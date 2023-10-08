Balotelli: I would have never joined PSG
Football news
Photo: sport-express.com/ Author unknown
Controversial Italian footballer Mario Balotelli admitted that he would never play for PSG but would be willing to change his principles for a salary of 10 million euros.
- What if PSG calls me? No chance. Never in my life—because I played for Nice and Marseille, so... never.
- But if they offer 10 million euros?
- Of course, in that case, I would agree. For 10 million, I would even join my brother's team and play there, - Mario said in an interview with TvPlay.
It's worth noting that Mario's brother, Enock Barwuah, plays for an amateur team in Italy called Rovato.
As a reminder, Balotelli returned to Turkish club Adanademirspor. The 33-year-old forward scored two goals in a match against Alanyaspor last weekend.
