RU RU NG NG
Main News Balotelli: I would have never joined PSG

Balotelli: I would have never joined PSG

Football news Today, 14:00
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Balotelli: I would have never joined PSG Photo: sport-express.com/ Author unknown

Controversial Italian footballer Mario Balotelli admitted that he would never play for PSG but would be willing to change his principles for a salary of 10 million euros.

- What if PSG calls me? No chance. Never in my life—because I played for Nice and Marseille, so... never.

- But if they offer 10 million euros?

- Of course, in that case, I would agree. For 10 million, I would even join my brother's team and play there, - Mario said in an interview with TvPlay.

It's worth noting that Mario's brother, Enock Barwuah, plays for an amateur team in Italy called Rovato.

As a reminder, Balotelli returned to Turkish club Adanademirspor. The 33-year-old forward scored two goals in a match against Alanyaspor last weekend.

Related teams and leagues
Adana Demirspor Super Lig Turkey
Popular news
Haaland failed to score, Arteta defeated Guardiola. Player ratings for the match Arsenal – Маn Сity Football news Today, 14:49 Haaland failed to score, Arteta defeated Guardiola. Player ratings for the match Arsenal – Маn Сity
The Pensioners are still capable of causing havoc. Player ratings for the EPL game Burnley – Chelsea Football news Yesterday, 15:57 The Pensioners are still capable of causing havoc. Player ratings for the EPL game Burnley – Chelsea
Deja vu from the 1999 UCL final. Player ratings for the match Manchester United – Brentford Football news Yesterday, 15:23 Deja vu from the 1999 UCL final. Player ratings for the match Manchester United – Brentford
PHOTO. Terrible injury. Sheffield United player suffered compound fracture in Premier League match Football news Yesterday, 11:22 PHOTO. Terrible injury. Sheffield United player suffered compound fracture in Premier League match
Once again surpassed Real and Barcelona. Girona defeated Cadiz and claimed the top spot in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 10:10 Once again surpassed Real and Barcelona. Girona defeated Cadiz and claimed the top spot in La Liga
The second half was played with 10 players. Tottenham defeated Luton and moved to the top of the EPL Football news Yesterday, 09:28 The second half was played with 10 players. Tottenham defeated Luton and moved to the top of the EPL
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:01 Guardiola identified the player whom Manchester City lacked in the match against Arsenal Football news Today, 14:49 Haaland failed to score, Arteta defeated Guardiola. Player ratings for the match Arsenal – Маn Сity Football news Today, 14:40 Matthijs de Ligt has cited the reason for his move to Bayern Munich Football news Today, 14:23 Jurgen Klopp deemed the outcome of the encounter with Brighton to be equitable Football news Today, 14:00 Balotelli: I would have never joined PSG Football news Today, 13:42 Premier League 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 8 Results Football news Today, 13:31 Bayern Munich comfortably defeated Freiburg on their home turf Football news Today, 13:26 Arsenal emerged victorious against Manchester City. Late goal by Martinelli is decisive Football news Today, 12:41 A midfielder from Feyenoord could be making a move to an English club Football news Today, 12:01 Arsenal vs Manchester City: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel